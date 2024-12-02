Payconiq receives the first Payment Initiation Service license in Luxembourg

Under the EU Payments Directive (PSD2), as Payment Initiation Services becomes a regulated activity, it opens possibilities for providers, like Payconiq International, to operate across the EU and to compete on an equal basis with other regulated players in the market.

As a PIS provider, Payconiq International allows consumers to pay for their purchases and send money to their contacts through their smartphones, straight from their bank account. The users authorise Payconiq to send a payment order to their bank, which executes it and Payconiq informs the merchant of the successful transaction.

