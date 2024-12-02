Payconiq raises EUR 20 mln in capital for further development

The mobile payments platform has built a sustainable ecosystem through an open-API approach and flexible microservices, focusing on consumers, merchants, and banks.

The latest funding will be used to speed up new developments and generate a closer integration with banks and merchants, as well as to consolidate Payconiq’s presence in Benelux.

So far, 60,000+ merchants across Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands trust Payconiq's plug-and-play platform.