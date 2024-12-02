Payconiq and Bancontact merge to expand mobile payments in Belgium

Together they will become the Bancontact Payconiq Company. In 2017, Payconiq and Bancontact together processed around 15 million mobile payments.

With the growth of a cashless society – two out of three Belgians surveyed rarely carry cash anymore and 29% believe cash will disappear completely in a decade – mobile payments are becoming the new norm. More than half of Belgians (60%) say they would prefer paying by mobile everywhere.

Payconiq, an initiative originating from ING’s innovation center, makes mobile payments instant and seamless without merchants needing to have a special payments terminal. Users simply link the app to their bank account and can use it to instantly pay for their online and in-store purchases from their phone.

The Bancontact app and Bancontact card enjoy widespread trust among web-stores, retailers, merchants and banks and will ensure broad reach among Belgian consumers.

The merger is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.