PayComplete joins forces with Evention





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to optimise the manner in which hospitality and retail sectors across the US handle their financial operations and their suite of services.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











Throughout this initiative, the global CashTech solution provider stated that the collaboration is expected to address the data problem in cash and credit card payment reconciliation as well. Both PayComplete and Evention will offer operators access to the strengths of the proprietary cash management software, as well as the latter’s Total Recon software.

At the same time, the collaboration will facilitate improved cash handling, as well as provide enterprise-level, secure, and efficient financial systems. Through the process of streamlining the payment reconciliation procedure, the financial institutions will focus on delivering significant improvements in operational efficiency, reduced errors, as well as improved financial control.

PayComplete and Evention currently have a combined presence in over 100 countries across the world, where they both serve a diverse range of markets, such as hospitality, ecommerce, and retail. The partnership is expected to accelerate the joint strategy to improve the technology solutions that create a positive, tangible, and secure impact for customers and businesses. The shared commitment will also provide support to firms in the process of making smart decisions, as well as becoming more efficient, resilient, and sustainable organisations.



