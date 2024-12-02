PayCommerce rolls out cross border payment programme for global banks

With a worldwide banking consortium of 85+ banks, the programme aims to achieve instant settlement into India from several regions including the US, UK and UAE.

In 2017, the company plans to further expand its originating and receiving capabilities to Mexico, other GCC countries and South Africa, followed by Australia in 2018.

Global banks benefit from decreased transaction costs, access to real-time cross-border transaction processing, direct participation with local fx rate providers, in addition to a comprehensive set of risk management and compliance services – all through a single connection and integrated programme.