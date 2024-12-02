PayCommerce expands in Canada, UAE

The Ontario office will serve as PayCommerces new Global Research and Development Center, driving innovations including blockchain, faster payments and artificial intelligence-based initiatives. The Dubai office will also serve as the companys business hub for its footprint in the Middle East and Africa region.

The expansion of the R&D capabilities in Toronto will ensure innovation and development of next-generation solutions in cross-border payments technology.

PayCommerce enterprise customers include seven of the most important global banks, 11 of the top 50 US banks, 14 Global Fortune 500 firms and eight US Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, the PayCommerce platform has processed over USS 400 billion, consisting of nearly 200 million transactions in the last 12 months.