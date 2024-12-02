Paychex enters agreement with Elavon

Under the terms of the agreement, Paychex has launched Paychex Payment Processing Services, a suite of payment processing solutions, including credit and debit card processing, mobile and online payment services and point-of-sale (POS) solutions.

The Paychex offering is a payment processing solution that enables business owners to accept credit and debit cards, whether they have a storefront or are on the go. In addition to credit card processing, the Paychex solution allows business owners to electronically deposit cheques, offer gift cards and others.

In recent news, French-based provider of payment services Ingenico has entered an agreement with Elavon to deploy the former’s iWL220 wireless device for the Mexican market.