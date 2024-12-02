PayCertify teams up QPS, launches virtual credit card issuing platform

Besides the customizable issuing platform, INCENTAPAY will have an extensive list of backend analytics available to card issuers, including a fee rebate program that can save large merchants millions in annual processing costs.

The service is a good fit for large ecommerce merchants who have customers, who may be either budgeting to pay for a high ticket product online, or are looking for an incentive or subsidy on their purchase, and offer those customers a reward to take advantage of an immediate offer at the point of sale. The customers virtual card will be able to create and carry a balance and continue to be usable before the physical card is ever even shipped to them.

Merchants will also be able to offer branded cards and incentives, like immediate points or cash rebates, that customers can use instantly as an incentive to purchase. All this is done through the digital wallet on a customers smart phone.

INCENTAPAY will be available to all users of PayCertifys merchant processing and fraud prevention ecosystem beginning in July 2018.