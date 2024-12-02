PayCertify launches merchant gateway processing solution

PayCertify helps merchants to process card not present transactions. They are known for their services and solutions for ecommerce merchants, travel merchants, high risk merchant processing, and retail merchants.

With PayCertifys propriety fraud prevention technology, issuing platform, travel insurance, alternative payment methods, wallet and fee rebate program all in one ecosystem that has integration documentation and plug ins, EcoTrans will be the credit card processing gateway of choice for travel industry merchants.

Some of the features for airlines include being able to add passenger information to a transaction for authentication purposes. The gateway will enable merchants to track a customers travel legs, carrier info and dates of travel and attach that information to the transactions itself, even displaying it right on the customers card statement.

One of the features is a new javascript plugin, which will allow merchants to integrate all of PayCertifys fraud protection tools on demand. The new plugin will decrease general implementation of all of PayCertifys features from days or weeks to mere minutes of work. EcoTrans by PayCertify will be available to all customers of the PayCertify merchant-processing ecosystem.