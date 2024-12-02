Paycent mobile wallet starts integration with XRP

Paycent is a hybrid mobile wallet that allows user to store both fiat and cryptocurrencies for cashless transactions. The new feature will be available for users starting the first week of November onwards, according to Chepicap.

The company aims to bridge the gap between digital assets and fiat, the Singapore-based platform being currently available for multiple cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), DASH, CHE token, with Binance Coin (BNB) as the latest addition.

In addition, the Paycent card itself offers the capability to draw money from ATMs from over 200 countries worldwide.