The collaboration aims to optimize fund management for Paybyrd's merchants, which include TAP Air Portugal, Decathlon, and Vila Galé Hotels, among others. Paybyrd provides payment orchestration for over 2,200 clients across various sectors, including retail, travel, hospitality, and technology.

With Mangopay’s customizable embedded e-wallet and payout technology, alongside its virtual IBAN and foreign exchange (FX) capabilities, Paybyrd aims to streamline reconciliation processes while improving transparency and efficiency in payment transactions.

This partnership will allow Paybyrd to offer multi-currency settlements and bulk payouts, supported by Mangopay’s flexible virtual IBAN and global FX solutions. Mangopay specializes in modular, embeddable payment infrastructure, allowing platforms to create customized payment systems that foster local and global growth, enhance user experiences, and mitigate fraud risks.





Representatives of Paybyrd highlighted that the partnership elevates Paybyrd’s offerings through optimized multi-currency payments and seamless FX integration, ultimately improving efficiency and reducing costs for clients. Mangopay representatives expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, noting its potential to solve complex payment challenges and support merchant growth.





About the companies

Mangopay, established in 2013, provides modular payment infrastructure for the platform economy, covering a wide range of payment needs, including pay-in, payout, fraud prevention, and FX services. The company has processed over EUR 100 billion in transactions and serves over 250 million end users. Mangopay was recently recognized among CNBC’s World’s Top Fintechs in July 2024.

Paybyrd, founded in 2018, focuses on simplifying payment management through its innovative omnichannel solutions, enabling seamless transactions both online and at Automatic Payment Terminals (APTs).