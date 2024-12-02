PayByPhone to roll out Apple Pay in UK soon

The company offers Apple Pay to its North American market and will be adding the feature to the UK market later this year. The timing of this feature is welcomed by the industry after RingGo, made headlines when its new app caused a UK wide data breach.

PayByPhone focuses on users private information and the addition of a biometric payment option adds an extra layer of security. If you have Apple Pay installed on your phone, it will automatically be available to use when it comes time to pay for your parking. For Android users, PayByPhone has also introduced Android Pay in North America.

Parkers can add Apple Pay as a payment method by going into the Wallet settings in their iPhone and adding a credit or debit card. Once the account has been created, Apple Pay can be used in conjunction with PayByPhone, eliminating the need to carry coins or cards.

The PayByPhone app features a countdown timer and smart reminders that trigger before a parking session expires, reducing the risk of receiving a parking ticket. It also gives you the ability to extend your parking session from anywhere.

The PayByPhone app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.