PayByPhone extends Apple Pay to the UK

Drivers within select UK cities will automatically default to Apple Pay if their device is already set up to make payments using the service. The option to change payment methods remains, giving users the freedom to select from multiple payment options.

For those currently without Apple Pay, set up is very intuitive and users can follow instructions in their phone settings and be up and running in minutes. Drivers can then choose Apple Pay as a default form of payment within the app. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is then authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is easy to start using, and drivers will continue to receive all the rewards and bene?ts offered by credit and debit cards.