PayByCar, a car-based payment solution, launches in the US

Drivers who are signed up with the E-ZPass electronic toll collection system (used by 35 million consumers in 17 US states) can register online for PayByCar and make digital fuel purchases at participating gas stations via their E-ZPass transponder.

The technology will soon be available for other kinds of transactions, such as paying at convenience stores, car washes, and restaurants. For the product launch, PayByCar selected a gas station in Westborough, Massachusetts, due to its proximity to major highways and high volume of passing daily commuters with E-ZPass transponders.

Purchases through PayByCar do not go a consumer’s toll account, but are charged directly to a payment method they choose when enrolling, such as credit card, debit card, or digital wallet. Upon entering the station, PayByCar recognises a customer’s transponder and sends a text to their smartphone. The customer replies with the pump number and PayByCar automatically turns that pump on, registers the transaction, charges their card, and sends an email receipt with retail offers for their visit.