PayBy introduces new POS solution in the UAE

This system is the first in the region to allow merchants to generate payment links and QR codes directly from the POS terminal. The feature aims to streamline both online and offline payment processes, removing the need for additional external platforms.

According to zawya.com citing the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, in the UAE, there are more than 450,000 merchants across various industries. A Visa survey indicates that 65% of these merchants struggle with managing multiple payment systems and integrating online and offline transactions, highlighting a significant demand for more efficient payment solutions.

The new POS system from PayBy supports various payment methods, including bank cards, Alipay+, WeChat, Botim Wallets, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and NFC payments. By enabling the generation of payment links and QR codes directly from the terminal, this system aims to offer increased convenience and security for merchants accepting payments from a wide range of domestic and international customers.

Officials from Astra Tech cited by Zawya stated that PayBy is focused on addressing the changing needs of its customers and simplifying payment processes. They emphasised that being the only merchant acquirer in the UAE to provide this capability from POS terminals represents a notable achievement and offers merchants enhanced flexibility and efficiency in the UAE's complex market.

PayBy’s recent efforts

PayBy’s efforts to support innovation extend to partnerships that enhance the payment experience. The integration of popular payment options such as WeChat Pay caters to international customers, including Chinese tourists. The comprehensive suite of payment methods available through PayBy’s POS system is designed to support both online and offline transactions, providing merchants with a robust toolset for their payment needs.

Astra Tech, the parent company of PayBy, is a UAE-based technology development group known for its Ultra App. Astra Tech began its transformation of service accessibility by acquiring PayBy and the VoIP app Botim in 2022. Botim will form the core of the Ultra App, aiming to integrate a variety of day-to-day services for its users.