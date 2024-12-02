PayBright launches ecommerce instant financing solution in Canada

The company now approves USD5 million per month in credit for consumers shopping online at ecommerce merchant partners.

PayBright is a US-based fintech company that provides payments services for merchants. The company’s offering also includes lending for small business owners. The company offers financing solutions for in-person purchases at more than 2,500 merchant locations across Canada. Since its inception, PayBright has approved over USD 250 million in consumer credit.

The ecommerce solution integrates with merchants platforms and provides customers with an additional payment option at checkout. After selecting PayBright as a payment method, customers can finalize their purchases in a matter of seconds. Merchants receive their funds directly from PayBright the next business day and customers then pay for their purchases in monthly payments over time, with interest rates as low as 0%, according to the company’s press release.