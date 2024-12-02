PayBright, EnStream team up for mobile verification

The collaboration’ s aim is to secure PayBright’s client from frauds during instant financing and payments. This should be completed with EnStream’s mobile authentication assisting in creating fast and secure identity verification meantime the approval process for each transaction. Moreover, the deal will see PayBright’s consumer platform offer rates for retailers who want to give their shoppers new and flexible payment options, like interest-free financing.

EnStream’s access to data from Canada’s national mobile operators provides instantaneous, silent identity verification, and fraud management solutions to secure transactions. In addition, a mobile subscriber applying for in-store or online service, or seeking to conclude a transaction, can permit their mobile network operator to verify their identity. Thus, fintech companies and financial institutions can meet their KYC requirements, and ensure their clients are who they say they are, avoiding fraudsters.