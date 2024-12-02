



In a bid to advance the development of cross-border payments and fund transfers across African countries and more specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), PayBox introduced the Buddy mobile application, which utilises blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to offer optimised financial solutions.











PayBox’s Buddy mobile app features

The newly launched app aims to confront inflation, minimise transaction fees, simplify cross-border payments, and improve investment yields. Also, by integrating blockchain technology, Paybox’s mobile app focuses on ensuring secure and transparent transactions, while the AI capabilities plan to mitigate inflation by equipping users with intelligent financial advice.



Moreover, Buddy AI is set to allow users to engage in conversations with their finances, receiving valuable insights and guidance. At the time of the announcement, Buddy AI was in its beta phase, with the company predicting the company to become the PayPal or Monzo of Africa, with the additional capabilities provided by blockchain features linked directly to a mobile number. Additionally, the double functionality, including a mobile app and a decentralised app, is set to offer a user-centric and friendly interface for managing personal and business finances.



PayBox also mentions that the app’s capabilities were developed to grant users real-time control over their finances, with customers being able to access transaction updates instantly, review their payment history, and generate reports. The Buddy platform aims to be especially helpful for SMEs, focusing on allowing them to make informed decisions when administrating their finances. Besides its base offering, the app provides tools that intend to assist businesses in expanding their operations, including the Buddy Financial Coach and business credit support.

The current move falls in line with PayBox’s commitment to equipping African businesses and individuals with solutions that are technologically advanced and fit their needs and demands. The company provides its services across 23 African countries, with it aiming to further solidify its position in the market and expand its capabilities.