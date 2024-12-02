PayBee joins Catalyst incubation programme

Catalyst is an initiative that promotes last-mile digital payment solutions to help underserved communities of merchants and consumers access to broader financial services.

PayBee was chosen from over 50 qualified leads considered by Catalysts team to join the programme. The company’s ‘Retail Collect’ allows businesses to collect payments from any UPI app at the PoSby generating a dynamic QR code for any payment amount. With the ‘Remote Collect’ option, businesses can collect payments remotely from any UPI app by sending a payment link to phone numbers.

PayBee has raised its first round of angel funding and is actively looking to expand its services across geographies and verticals.