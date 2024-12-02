Payarc partners with Amazon Web Services





Following this announcement, Payarc and AWS are expected to optimise the overall payment analytics processes, while also leveraging AI and cloud tech solutions for improving decision-making procedures.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership, by leveraging Amazon Web Services machine learning, generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), analytics, security, and business intelligence technologies (including Amazon Macie, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Redshift, data lake Foundation on AWS, Amazon QuickSight, as well as Amazon QuickSight Q and Amazon Q), Payarc is set to optimise the overall financial data analysis process in the payment industry.

The initiative will also focus on equipping Payarc’s customers and clients with improved analytic tools, as well as an overall more secure and efficient decision-making procedure with comprehensive data analysis. In addition, the partnership underscores the shared commitment to providing optimise technology solutions for users and clients, as well as delivering data operations that offer customers a competitive edge in a data-centric business environment.

AWS’s cloud infrastructure and generative AI services will be embedded in Payarc’s proprietary business management platform in order to provide clients with the possibility to access real-time insights and predictive analytics. This is expected to set a new standard in the payments processing landscape, as well as accelerate its development process. In addition, by offering customers a more personalised and secure payment experience, Payarc will be enabled to focus on further boosting its growth process in the industry.

The collaboration also aligns with Payarc’s focus on optimisation and customer success, as well as on the strategy to improve its offerings with analytics and data visualisation tools. The partnership is expected to strengthen Payarc’s market position and accelerate the development of solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and clients.



