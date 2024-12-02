PayAnywhere partners Moki for mPOS solutions

NAB is delivering its new mobile payment platform, PayAnywhere Storefront, on custom-built in-store kiosks controlled by Moki’s Launcher.

The payment solution uses a purpose-built Android device to create a custom merchant experience. Moki’s Launcher enables PayAnywhere Storefront to control which apps are available to its merchants, remotely configure the user experience, and update critical apps without requiring user intervention.

In recent news, US-based mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) services provider PayAnywhere has unveiled that the Authorized Integrators Network (AiN) Group, a network of consumer electronics dealers, selected PayAnywhere as its preferred mobile payments provider.