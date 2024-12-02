PayAnywhere offers free bluetooth EMV credit card readers

All new PayAnywhere merchants will receive the device, free of charge. Failing to implement EMV(Europay, Mastercard and Visa) chip technology will result in a shift in liability from banks to merchants. Although major retailers adopted and implemented EMV chip card acceptance, migration has been slow in the SME segment.

In a bid to help businesses minimize chargebacks and fraud risk, PayAnywhere provides mobile payments solutions with a Bluetooth EMV reader for free with pay-as-you-go pricing.

PayAnywhere is a mobile payments solution that developed a card reader which transforms any Apple or Android device into a mobile POS system and is available on both app stores. The device also includes comprehensive reporting features and offers an interactive dashboard providing data and tools for business management.