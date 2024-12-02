The round was led by Fika Ventures and QED Investors, with continued participation from existing investors TTV Capital and Bling Capital. The funding arrives less than a year after its previous raise and is intended to scale product development, particularly in the areas of AI integration and operational infrastructure.

Payabli plans to allocate the funds toward strengthening its go-to-market strategy, customer success operations, and development of AI-driven features. These capabilities are expected to support more personalised services and improved internal efficiencies across the platform. According to company representatives, artificial intelligence is being deployed across two main areas: streamlining internal operations and improving user experience through custom-built solutions for software platforms.

As part of these efforts, the company recently introduced an AI-powered virtual assistant, Amigo. Embedded into Payabli’s web platform, documentation tools, and Slack integration, Amigo offers technical support, customer assistance, and analytics capabilities via a chat-based interface. In addition, Payabli is collaborating with NVIDIA to build proprietary AI models for risk and fraud detection, which will be trained using client-specific data sets to deliver tailored assessments.

Embedded payments strategy and spend management launch

The Series B funding also supports further development of Payabli’s product suite, particularly around its 3P framework, Pay In, Pay Out, and Pay Ops. The company is expanding this strategy with the introduction of a new embedded spend management programme, designed to enable software platforms to issue branded physical and virtual expense cards. The new feature includes API-level controls over spending limits, card issuance, and fraud protection, supporting both debit and credit models.

Payabli officials noted that the expanded Pay Out features, including its On-Demand Payables product and the upcoming Spend Management tool, respond directly to requests from existing platform partners. The aim is to help software providers internalise financial operations and reduce reliance on third-party tools, while opening up new revenue streams through interchange.