payabl. takes part in Visa's Direct Preferred Partner programme

Payment diversification is important for payabl. And the company continues to innovate and deliver a robust product offering that serves merchants. The Visa Direct Preferred Partner programme will provide the paytech with insights on real-time payment use cases, including funds disbursement, cross-border payments, account transfers, peer to peer, and more. Leveraging these insights, payabl. plans to further expand its payments solutions offering, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the next generation of money movement solutions.











Being part of the Preferred Partner programme comes at a pivotal time for payabl. The company has experienced increased demand over 2022, recording 182% year on year growth. Further, its employee base has doubled with offices opening across Europe as more companies recognise the importance of bespoke online payment solutions for converting sales.





Using Visa’s perks to augment money movement

According to company officials, as a Visa Direct Preferred Partner, they can leverage wider industry insights to ensure that they’re providing the good payments experience to their thriving ecosystem of merchants. Enabling real-time push payment solutions further enhances the payment experience for their customers, while contributing to the expansion. Accessing Visa’s support and expertise will accelerate their next generation money movement services, allowing merchants and their customers to reap the rewards of real-time funds delivery backed by Visa’s payment security.

Since being established in 2011, payabl. has worked as a partner with its customers. With worldwide ecommerce sales on the rise, this is an important time for businesses to focus on their online sales. Being a Visa Direct Preferred Partner enhances payabl.’s insights into the industry, enabling the company to continue to provide and develop seamless business payments solutions.





What does payable. do?

payabl. is a paytech expert enabling merchants to take, make, and manage payments globally. Its full solution stack includes card acquiring, alternative payment methods, payment accounts, and prepaid cards.

In other words, it helps businesses grow and thrive. Innovative technology that makes using payment solutions easy is one half of that. Building long-term relationships with its customers, by offering tailored services and 24/7 support, is the other.

Established in 2011, payable. serves merchants throughout the EU and beyond, with regional offices in Cyprus, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands.