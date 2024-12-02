



The new plug-in enables PrestaShop users to connect to payabl’s end-to-end payment infrastructure, providing online merchants access to over 300 local payment methods, card acquiring, multi-currency support, fraud prevention, and real-time reporting, all while ensuring an optimal checkout experience.











Within this integration, PrestaShop’s 250.000 merchants will have the option to connect to payabl.’s technology and offer customers an optimal, secure, and scalable checkout experience.





Europe's ecommerce landscape

This partnership comes at a time when ecommerce sales in Europe are expected to rise by 16% from USD 389 billion in 2024 to USD 565 billion by 2029. Factors contributing to this growth include an improved economy, the rising adoption of omnichannel strategies, price transparency, and the expansion of cross-border marketplaces.

A key aspect of this growth is the checkout experience. payabl.’s research shows that 43% of customers say they would not return to a retailer after a poor checkout experience.

In response to this, payabl. has made its augmented payment technology available to online merchants using the PrestaShop platform, addressing the growing demand for secure, efficient, and scalable payment solutions across Europe and beyond. Consequently, PrestaShop’s merchants can provide customers with an optimal checkout experience featuring reduced friction and secure transactions.





Recent updates from payabl.

In June 2025, payabl. launched Virtual Business Cards to expand its suite of services and offered businesses control, security, and visibility regarding their spending.

Designed to augment B2B payments, payabl.’s Virtual Business Cards addressed the needs of ecommerce companies that required additional transaction security, as well as start-ups and scale-ups that managed supplier budgets and global teams with travel and multi-currency expenses.