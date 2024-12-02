



Virtual cards are a digital alternative to traditional physical credit or debit cards, offering real-time issuance, customisable limits, and transparent spending to augment expense management and optimal financial oversight. Businesses can generate their cards instantly, assign them to team members, set spending limits, and freeze or unfreeze access as needed.











Designed to augment B2B payments, payabl.’s Virtual Business Cards address ecommerce companies requiring additional transaction security, start-ups, and scale-ups managing supplier budgets and global teams with travel and multi-currency expenses.

This feature will further expand payabl.’s suite of services, which includes multi-currency business accounts, card acquiring, local payment methods, and POS terminals. Its Business Accounts enable customers to send, receive, and manage multi-currency payments 24/7/365, with access to an all-in-one dashboard and assigned client relationship management.





Addressing the growing volume of virtual card transactions

payabl.’s virtual cards service has been designed to meet growing merchants' demand and usage. According to Juniper Research, the total volume of virtual card transactions is projected to reach USD 175 billion by 2028, up from USD 36 billion in 2023. The total virtual cards revenue is expected to be USD 5.2 trillion in 2025, while projections rise to USD 17.4 trillion by 2029. From 2025 to 2029, the market is expected to grow by 235%.





In May 2025, payabl. announced its partnership with Sift to provide its clients and customers with optimised artificial intelligence-powered fraud prevention tools. Following this announcement, the integration allowed payabl.’s clients to benefit from real-time and efficient fraud prevention capabilities powered by artificial intelligence, as well as drive development and reduce risk. In addition, by integrating Sift’s fraud prevention technology into payabl.’s platform, merchants could benefit from improved ways to combat fraud, cut chargeback rates, and optimise approval rates without adding friction to the client journey.