payabl. launches Payment Accounts

As companies expand internationally, they often face challenges such as high currency conversion fees, foreign exchange risks, and the difficulties of managing multiple bank accounts. payabl.'s Payment Accounts aim to address these issues by allowing businesses to hold, convert, and conduct transactions in multiple currencies—such as EUR, USD, and GBP—while enabling cross-border transfers via SEPA, SEPA Instant, and SWIFT. This solution helps reduce transaction costs, speed up international payments, and streamline cash flow management.





As per the press release, with nearly 15 years of experience as a trusted acquirer, payabl. has a commitment to deliver innovative, customer-centric payment solutions. The launch of Payment Accounts extends this mission by providing businesses with a streamlined platform to manage their payment needs efficiently.





Officials from the company emphasised the importance of providing responsive, efficient solutions in fast-paced industries. This launch aligns with payabl.'s goal of offering tailored solutions that help businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving market.





Global trade growth

Global trade is expected to grow, with the OECD projecting a 2.3% rise in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, fueled by lower inflation and interest rates. As cross-border trade expands and regulatory demands increase, the digital economy is shifting towards fintech-driven, instant, and wallet-based models. With the ECB's directive for instant payments and the Eurosystem allowing non-bank PSPs to access central bank payment systems, fintech companies like Payabl. are well-positioned to reshape the payments landscape.







Building on its existing services—such as card acquiring, local payment methods, and POS terminals—payabl.'s launch of Payment Accounts highlights its dedication to providing comprehensive, future-ready payment solutions.





About payabl.

payabl. is a financial services provider with offices in Europe. The company offers a comprehensive range of payment products, including card acquiring, payment accounts, and integrations with over 300 local payment methods and POS terminals. payabl. takes a high-tech, customer-focused approach to delivering future-ready payment solutions, helping merchants navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing payments landscape.

