Payability launches card programme for ecommerce merchants

The US-based fintech company providing financing options for ecommerce marketplace sellers has announced the launch of its Payability Seller Visa Card, a card that grants ecommerce sellers faster access to their marketplace payouts.

The new card product, powered by open-API platform Marqeta, allows sellers to tap their cash flow, reinvest in their businesses, and accelerate growth – all with an everyday payment card.

In addition to providing access to cash on a daily basis, the Payability Seller Visa Card rewards marketplace sellers with up to 2% cash back on purchases made on their pre-funded card which can be used online or in-person wherever Visa is accepted. Payability has also negotiated exclusive cash back deals of up to 20% off from companies that can help sellers grow their ecommerce businesses.

Payability has made its services available to sellers on different ecommerce marketplaces including Amazon, Newegg, Tophatter, Walmart, and Jet.com.