By enabling EMV contactless and stored payments to the Acumatica Cloud enterprise resource planning software, customers can pay via the Acumatica ERP without having to use a physical card. The solution should appeal to businesses that have employees making purchases on their behalf.

Paya officials cited by atmmarketplace.com emphasised that accessing card-on-file transactions at the point of sale can improve customer workflows and ensure a better reporting experience for merchants using this capability from a 1Retail POS terminal.

More information about Acumatica

According to techgroup.net, Acumatica is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform designed to help small and midsize businesses reach their organisational goals. The application suite comprises financial management, customer relationship management (CRM), project accounting, and distribution management tools.

Some of the main benefits of the Acumatica Cloud ERP include cost savings as a result of not having to expend the capital to acquire or maintain a network infrastructure to run Acumatica, as well as gaining flexibility by being able to access it from anywhere at any time.





More information about 1Retail

According to myob.com, 1Retail is an end-to-end Retail Point of Sale Solution built within MYOB Advanced Business and designed for multi-location retailers, franchise operators and chain stores. The solution provides clients with real-time status of orders, inventory, and profitability by location and product.

1Retail covers industries such as fashion, retail, franchising, apparel, furniture, hardware, hospitality, fast food, pets, drug stores, and speciality stores.





Other developments from Paya

Paya is a provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite the receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies.

According to Paya, the company serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high-growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

In June 2022, US-based payment platform Promise has chosen Paya as an integrated payments partner. Promise works with utilities and government agencies in the US, enabling them to provide payment flexibility in underserved areas and for citizens who are in debt or unable to pay their bills in full, as well as facilitate access to aid programmes. The partnership with Paya expanded Promise’s capabilities and allowed it to reach more government agencies and utilities.