Pay360 launches fraud and risk management solution

Pay360 by Capita provides businesses of all sizes and across all markets with secure and adaptable payments services from online, face to face and phone payments. Their new solution Optimize allows organisations to tailor their payment acceptance and fraud prevention strategies in real-time, whilst combating cybercrime threats.

Designed to address four key customer needs, Optimize aims to increase customer conversion at the checkout with more automated decision-making and help organisations meet their compliance and regulatory requirements including Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).