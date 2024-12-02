Pay With Drop, Ovations to take beaconized m-payments to South Africa

Under the partnership, the companies aim to create a beacons mobile payments environment that will enhance mobile payments adoption for both merchants and consumers.

Ovations Group provides a complete portfolio of business transformation solutions and services. Its partners and clients include IBM, Oracle, EMC, Nedbank, Barclays and MMI Holdings. Drop, the US-based beacon driven, mobile payments consumer app that launched at Money 2020 encompasses loyalty, analytics, proximity marketing and payments.