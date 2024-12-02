@Pay partners with Pismo





As a DeFI protocol and Buy Now, Pay Later platform built to integrate blockchain technology with cryptocurrency, the platform enables merchants to receive payments from customers using authorised for both in-store and online transactions. @Pay operates under the Enhanced Regulatory Sandbox licence granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) while also being registered with the Australian Transaction and Reports Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC).











The partnership’s objective

Through this collaboration, @Pay integrates the Pismo core banking platform to facilitate the offering of BNPL, debit, credit, and prepaid cards. Moreover, it allows the company to leverage the Pismo platform to tokenise cards for inclusion in Apple and Google wallets. @Pay intends to soft launch the platform in Australia in the upcoming period, with plans to be commercially released in the first quarter of 2024 and include other jurisdictions, such as the GCC region and North America later in 2024.



According to officials, Pismo offers @Pay and its tech stack the ability to provide improved core banking technology to consumers and merchants while also supporting its BNPL and card management programmes. With the integration of Pismo, the company aims to maintain control over payment authorisation so that customers can utilise its services only at partnered merchants. The partnership also enables @Pay to enter additional geographies with scalability, security, and serviceability as the company expands its footprint across borders. @Pay’s main objective is to develop its operations beyond Australia and the introduction of its platform aims to play a considerable role in meeting the company’s goals.





Pismo’s past developments