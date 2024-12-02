Pay Afrique launches remittance services inter EU-Africa

Traditional money transfer companies can only remit money during banking hours and clearing funds through banks can take up to five days, mobilemoneyafrica.com reports. With PayAfrique.com’s online money transfer service, senders with internet access and an online bank account can make transactions from home.

Transactions authorised by 4pm on a week day will be delivered the same day. Weekend transactions are processed on Monday. Registration is free and once the amount is entered online, along with the beneficiary details and the payment made and approved, the transaction is complete.

PayAfrique.com operates in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Kenya and several other African countries. In Ghana, beneficiaries receive mobile phone notifications to collect the money at any one of the 600+ registered TIGO Cash agents.

Recipients in Sierra Leone can withdraw funds via SPLASH Mobile Money agents. The company provides mobile AIRTIME topup services across Africa.