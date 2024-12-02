PAX, Truevo team up for POS solutions in UK

The aim of this collaboration is to launch their point-of-sale solution to small and medium-sized businesses in the UK and Ireland, then on to the rest of Europe. PAX and Truevo are entering the market with PAX’s A920 model, which is an Android-based terminal that supports contactless cards and electronic signature. It has an easy to read HD colour screen, quick thermal printer, and allows fast payment processing due to its large memory. At the same time, retailers gain access to the PAXSTORE, an open software distribution platform that enable business owners to create their own independent application stores and download useful business apps.

Truevo is preparing to debut an auto-onboarding program which aims to reduce the lead time between when businesses want to accept cards to when they are able to do so. The company will be positioned to deliver 24 hour approval with a terminal in hand within 48 hours.