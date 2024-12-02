PAX Technology set to enter the Australian market with its range of Android products

PAX employs more than 900 software engineers, mainly in China, but outsources its manufacturing to a Japanese electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that also counts Japanese companies like Hitachi, Nissan, and Omron as clients.

The PAX terminals run on an Android operating system, meaning they can also house a variety of applications, such as a bill-splitting capability for restaurants. The Android-based portfolio - comprising SmartPOS, SmartECR and SmartKiosk – is seeing high demand from merchants, with more than 300,000 shipped globally in the first half of 2019 alone, according to the official press release.