PAX partners with A2B Australia

At the time of writing, a total of 500 PAX Technology payment devices per week are being integrated into A2B Australia's 8,000 vehicles, with an additional 12,000 taxis from all of A2B’s Cabcharge customers set to adopt the new payment terminals.

In the company press release, officials from PAX Technology Australia highlighted the partnership with DataMesh Group to deploy the A920PRO payment terminals, describing it as a significant step in modernising Australia's taxi industry and improving the payment experience for both passengers and drivers.

Officials from A2B Australia emphasised the industry's commitment to providing customers with new technologies, particularly during the Christmas and New Year party season. They also noted the challenges faced by rideshare alternatives and expressed confidence that the new payment system, integrated with the A920PRO terminals, would enhance both passenger and driver satisfaction.

More information about the A920PRO terminal

The A920PRO is an Android-powered payment terminal capable of operating on 4G networks. It incorporates the capabilities of a taxi's metering display, payment system, and GPS technology in a single device. Officials from PAX pointed out the versatility of the terminal and its adaptability to evolving technologies as 3G technology is phased out, while A2B representatives discussed the benefits of the PAX devices, emphasising the improved payment experience for passengers and the continued support for various payment methods, including Cabcharge FASTCARD, E-ticket, Digital Pass, and Taxi Subsidy Cards across Australia. The technology's role in digitising the entire travel experience was also highlighted, from booking and metering to payments, receipting, and reporting.

The A920PRO incorporates encryption technologies and secure payment protocols to protect customer data and minimise the risk of fraudulent activities. DataMesh Group will supply and manage the software infrastructure for A2B's payment processing systems.

According to the official press release, the partnership is expected to cover more than 90% of Australia's entire taxi fleet, including regional centres and small towns. In September 2023, PAX Technology Australia deployed payment devices to Virgin Australia, improving its presence in the Australian transport sector.

Specifically, Virgin Australia has rolled out PAX terminals on all flights, in partnership with PAX, Omnevo, Linkly, Live Payments, and Sektor. Officials form PAX talked about these developments and highlighted that the terminals would provide Virgin with the benefits of Android technology, bringing together inflight payments and catering logistics on a single device.