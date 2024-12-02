PAX launches suite of Android payment devices

Designed to address the needs of acquiring banks and payment service providers (PSPs), together with the merchants they serve, the solutions are powered by the latest Android technology and feature increased security to protect businesses from fraud and data breaches. The solutions provide businesses with real-time insights related to their transactional data, looking to enable them to make informed decisions and improve operational efficiencies.





Details on the PAX payment devices

As per the information detailed in the press release, PAX Technology’s suite of payment devices includes the following:

A920MAX, a SmartPOS product designed to meet the needs of customers looking for the latest technology, with specifications that include features such as expedited internet and data connectivity, which is believed to make it suitable for merchant service providers looking to ‘stay ahead of the curve’.

A8700 , an Android dual-display payment terminal controlled by one processor, being both a merchant- and customer-facing device. On the merchant’s side, a 7-inch touchscreen provides staff with a user interface for modern-looking software apps, whereas on the customer side, a 4-inch display communicates instant transactional information.

A6650 Smart POS PDA, a crossover between a portable PDA and a payment terminal that is IP67 rated, which makes it entirely waterproof and dust-resistant, and features two separate contactless readers, which enables it to accept both EMV contactless payments and SoftPOS transactions.

A910S, a version of the current A910 upgraded with the same chipset as A920Pro and the company’s most affordable Android SmartPOS.

A50S, which has the ability to transform itself into a desktop solution when docked on a base station with an integrated printer, enabling merchants the option to handle receipts to their customers. Furthermore, PAX enlarged the contactless landing pad at the front looking to allow expedited processing and improved customer experience.

A960, announced to be the ‘most potent’ terminal launch by PAX, runs on a powerful processor and provides a slim form factor.

M9200, a GMS (Google Mobile Services) certified device that supports SoftPOS and includes a barcode scanner, large touchscreen, and powerful battery which is believed to make it a suitable alternative for merchants with needs that go beyond digital payment acceptance that cannot be met with a regular smartphone.











Furthermore, the company launched a line of Android-based EPOS products entitled the Elys Series, which aims to help businesses simplify, modernise, and improve operations in a wide array of areas, ranging from data collection to financial administration, and from product and inventory management to sales processing. The series includes:

Elys Station , a 14-inch workstation that includes features and apps for point of sale, enabling control over connected accessories and payment devices.

Elys Tablet , a portable payment terminal with a 7-inch screen that can be connected magnetically to the Elys Station as a customer-facing device.

Elys Eye , a compact handheld unit that combines an advanced camera, high-definition touchscreen display, inbuilt microphone and speaker and can be leveraged to scan products, relay images/videos back to the Elys Station, or function as a walkie-talkie for in-store personnel.

Elys Printer & Elys Hub, which are two additional accessories: a high-speed countertop printer and a hub with multiple ports connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, Andrew Wu, VP of the EMEA Region at PAX Technology advised that the launch of these products and solutions is believed to help set the stage for next-level payment processing, adding that the company’s goal is to provide businesses with the necessary tools to succeed in the current fast-paced world.