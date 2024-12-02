PAX delivers smart payment technology to Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia has rolled out PAX terminals on all flights, in a partnership with PAX, Omnevo, Linkly, Live Payments, and Sektor.











PAX is an Android SmartPOS supplier. Portable payment devices use smart technology to track and process transactions and analyse data. They are ubiquitous in the retail and hospitality sector with increasing use across banking, fintech, transport, and entertainment.

Officials form PAX said the terminals provided Virgin with the benefits of Android technology bringing together inflight payments and catering logistics on the one device. Android devices offer an array of merchant and consumer benefits as opposed to the more traditional offering from the banks.

PAX’s team also noted that the payments market is shifting and it’s largely merchant-led. Merchants now want to choose their own software, their own device and then their acquirer with an emphasis on the consumer experience. The Android SmartPOS market is well positioned to dominate in the future.





PAX Technology's expanding footprint and innovations in Australia and beyond

In partnership with DataMesh, PAX Technology Australia has also supplied terminals for Sydney’s My Fast Ferry /Manly Fast Ferry.

PAX has sold around 130,000 terminals across Australia and New Zealand, with one focus being transport. The first PAX Android SmartPOS device was launched in 2016. There are now more than 70 million PAX payment devices in more than 120 countries, as per the press release. The company recognises that the Australia-New Zealand payment industry is one of the most dynamic and technologically advanced in the APAC region both in terms of payment acceptance and the implementation of new payment-related technology.

PAX has launched three next generation SmartPOS terminals and the ‘Elys ecosystem’, an integrated point of sale payments solution for small to medium-sized businesses. The new generation Android devices, matched with the capabilities of the MAXSTORE ecosystem, realise the full potential of what Android technology has long promised.