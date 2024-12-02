PAUL selects Yoyo for mobile payments, personalised loyalty app

The PAUL UK app will be free to download and available to all UK customers from 20 May 2019. It will provide customers at the point of sale with mobile payments, automated loyalty accumulation, instant rewards redemption and voucher sharing, and digital receipt collection.

Through Yoyo’s commerce API, PAUL UK will also capture anonymised customer basket data at the point-of-sale, enabling the bakery to analyse and segment purchasing behaviour, and deliver personalised rewards, offers and in-store experiences.

In addition, for every GBP 1 spent using the PAUL UK App, the customer earns 100 points. Customers will be able to collect or exchange points for free items in-app only.