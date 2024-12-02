PatPat selects Adyen for global payments

Launched in 2014, PatPat targets childrens wear market, which is forecasted to reach USD 321.6 billion by 2024.

According to the press release, with the Adyens RevenueProtect solution, overall payment authorisation rates have increased to 90%, positively impacting customer loyalty. Furthermore, PatPat leverages Adyens 3-D Secure 2.0 solution to comply with European regulations. In addition, with the help of Adyen, the company is able to add local payment methods such as iDEAL in the Netherlands and SOFORT in Germany.

