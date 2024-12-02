PatientPay integrates with PointClickCare to accelerate payments collection

By means of this integration, PatientPay has achieved seamless incorporation with PointClickCare's electronic health record (EHR) system. This integration grants long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) facilities the capacity to oversee payments using a unified platform, thereby enhancing payment efficiency and expediting revenue acquisition.











Officials from PointClickCare said that their marketplace offers a wide range of integrated solutions. The welcomed addition of PatientPay is a testament to their commitment to continually grow their partner network and ecosystem, and to the wealth of possibilities it provides their customers to find integrated solutions that meaningfully address pressing challenges.

2022 marked the worst financial year on record for many healthcare organisations, and given rising expenses and workforce shortages, financial pressure is likely to continue into 2023 and beyond, as per the press release. This intensifies the need to capture more payments as fast as possible. PatientPay uniquely leverages easy-to-understand statements and digital billing strategies to engage patients in paying their bills quickly. Across clients, PatientPay:

Converts 48.8% of electronic billing messages into payments once patients log in vs. consumer industry average of 2%;

Averages less than 14 days to get paid vs. industry average of 45 to 60 days;

Increases payment capture rates by 3x for certain providers.

By being part of PointClickCare’s Marketplace, LTPAC providers now have access to PatientPay’s platform further enabling:

A streamlined billing experience for the resident or guarantor;

Faster self-pay payments and higher bill conversion rates for providers;

Reduced days in A/R and decreased balance write-offs;

Lower collection costs stemming from the move away from inefficient, paper-based processes.

According to PatientPay's spokespersons, their customers witness swift processing of patient payments mere minutes after activating their platform. The capability to significantly enhance payment volumes, expedite payment collection timelines, and decrease paper statements by as much as 50% underscores why medical facilities partnered with PatientPay rely on their services. The integration with PointClickCare is a source of satisfaction for them, as it equips their clients with essential tools for maintaining financial stability within an unpredictable market environment.





About PatientPay

PatientPay partners with specialty care medical groups and facilities to drive patient payments at every step of the visit. As patient financial responsibility grows, specialty services such as long-term care, physical therapy, radiology, and anesthesiology rely on PatientPay to get paid fast and in full. Ultimately PatientPay aims to extend the patient experience with enhanced overall patient satisfaction through matching with EOBs, flexible payment options, and custom communications.