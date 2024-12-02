PassportParkings Mobile Pay available in Fort Myers, Florida

In addition to letting drivers pay for parking on the go or from their vehicle, PassportParking users can extend their parking session from anywhere using the app, mobile website, or interactive voice system.

The program has the ability to e-mail receipts or send reminders let them know their meter time is about to expire and allow them to purchase more time.

To use the new service, smartphone users must download the PassportParking app for iOS or Android devices or register online at dedicated website. Once registered, drivers have the option to pay using the PassportParking app, mobile website, or by calling the local number. To pay, drivers enter the zone and space number listed on signage and then select how long they wish to stay.

PassportParking, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina – is a provider of integrated cloud-based parking solutions. Passport is backed by a group of investors, including Grotech Ventures and Relevance Capital.