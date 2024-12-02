PassKit launches Loopy Loyalty

Loopy Loyalty enables businesses to design and distribute digital stamp cards to customers, manage loyalty campaigns with a custom dashboard, deliver push notifications and updates, add digital stamps with the Loopy Loyalty stamper app and track data and metrics with the analytics dashboard.

Loopy Loyalty takes traditional paper stamp cards, chop cards or punch cards and converts them into digital format that can be installed in mobile wallets on smartphones. Digital stamp cards create a direct link between the business and consumer, and includes features such as geo-location functionality, push update functionalities and others.

Loopy Loyalty is an end-to-end online customer loyalty solution for businesses.