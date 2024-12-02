PASPX announces partnership with Temenos

PASPX also signed for Temenos’ payments and financial crime mitigation tools.

Pre-integrated, packaged software will enable PASPX to achieve a very short time of deployment and a quick time to value, according to Temenos. It will support PASPX from client onboarding and detection of suspicious activity, to real-time processing and online transfers.

Meanwhile, the T24 Transact component will be the technology backbone of PASPX, it adds.

PASPX was founded in 2008 and holds an e-money licence. According to Temenos, it was looking to put a technology foundation in place that would enable it to compete and scale as the company transitioned from its grassroots in Denmark to its Nordic vision.

Temenos already has a couple of clients in Denmark in the core banking space, including Danske Bank and the local operations of Telia Finance and Nordea.

Elsewhere in the Nordics, the vendor has recently signed three banks in Finland – Oma Savings Bank, POP Bank Group, and Savings Banks Group – for its T24 Transact system and the payments hub. This project will be delivered by Cognizant.