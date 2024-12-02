Parmenion signs up to Barclays Pingit

The Barclays Pingit app provides Parmenion’s clients with a way for making investment account deposits, wherever and whenever they are by using a smartphone or tablet. The app can be used by anyone who has a UK mobile number and a UK bank account. Clients do not need to bank with Barclays in order to use this service.

Parmenion is a UK investment provider, working with approximately 2,100 Financial Advisers.

In recent news, Barclays has suffered a data breach where thousands of confidential customer files were stolen.