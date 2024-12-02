ParkVictoria launches m-payment app for on-street parking

Following the launch, motorists can pay for on-street parking using their iPhone, iPad, Android smart phone or tablet by downloading the ParkVictoria app from the App Store or Google Play.

Motorists can also use any data-enabled mobile device to access the ParkVictoria mobile web application at www.parkvictoria.ca.

The mobile payment system sends a reminder text message or pop-up notification before a parking session expires, enables customers to extend parking time up to the maximum time zone limit posted, and to refund any unused parking time to a ParkVictoria “wallet” or credit card.

Customers also have the ability to view or print parking receipts and to view their parking history. All data is encrypted.

The parking session information that is entered into the ParkVictoria system is sent to the City’s parking monitoring system.

The system was developed by PassportParking, which has developed similar systems in Chicago and Omaha and is working on one in Toronto.