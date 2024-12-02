Parkopedia partners with Plugsurfing





The collaboration will combine Parkopedia’s connected car solutions and in-car payments expertise with Plugsurfing’s charging network in order to offer an end-to-end product to automakers and drivers across multiple European countries.

By incorporating Plugsurfing’s Drive API service into Parkopedia’s in-car Payment Platform, the process of locating, starting, and paying for charging will be easier and more secure for drivers. Parkopedia will also provide data and information on the most available charging points for drivers, with over 500,000 locations being enabled across Europe and in the UK.











More information on the partnership

Charging sessions can be started and paid within the vehicle, but remotely as well, with in-car commerce functionality and automotive-grade data being incorporated into the car’s infotainment system. This offers drivers access to an improved parking and charging experience through the use of Parkopedia’s EV solution `Park and Charge`.

Furthermore, Plugsurfing is set to handle all the payments and to ensure the PCI compliance while Parkopedia will play an orchestration role by combining the EV charging payments and transactions with the broader in-car payment services. Through the leverage of Parkopedia’s Single Sign-on Payment Platform, the company will also be able to cover vehicle-centric solutions, such as parking.



Parkopedia’s recent collaborations and deals

Parkopedia had multiple partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas globally.

Earlier in June 2023, the company announced its partnership with Valtech Mobility, in order to integrate parking and EV charging solutions within vehicle infotainment systems. The collaboration brought together Parkopedia’s data and payment processing platform with Valtech Mobility’s connected car software overall expertise.

The aim of the partnership was on giving automakers the possibility to offer their drivers improved services to find and pay for parking, charging, fuelling, and road tools from within their vehicles. The companies focused on providing an end-to-end service for automakers, covering the complete in-care transaction procedure, starting from the individual point of interest data to user registration and payment processing. This was set to enable automakers to give clients a frictionless and secure in-car commerce experience.

Earlier in May 2023, Parkopedia announced the expansion of its partnerships and global parking services across Europe and North America. The company’s in-car parking reservations were made available in models with the `MBUX` automaker infotainment system in over 5000 locations in North America. Moreover, its on-demand parking payments were expanded across 14 European countries, with reservations being available in four of them, with its on and off-street parking data being included with dynamic availability predictions.