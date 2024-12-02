By joining forces, Parkopedia and Irdeto intend to introduce one of the first multi-contract solutions developed to simplify and improve the EV charging process, making it more accessible and secure for drivers worldwide. The collaboration utilises Parkopedia’s EV Charging service and Irdeto’s CrossCharge technologies to deliver an enhanced Plug and Charge experience, with the merged solution enabling EV drivers to locate, pay for parking, and charge their vehicles directly from their in-car media systems. This is set to remove the need for multiple apps or RFID cards.











What other plans do Parkopedia and Irdeto have?

By leveraging Irdeto’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) knowledge, the solution aims to increase security whilst introducing flexibility and compatibility in EV charging. Being based on ISO 15118 standards, the service intends to safeguard against potential cyber threats, ensuring a secure and reliable charging process. In addition, the Plug and Charge solution provides an improved approach that focuses on expanding the capabilities of legacy vehicles by allowing them to be compatible with multiple contracts. Through this, drivers can benefit from increased access to public chargers at a decreased cost. Also, the compatibility is set to guarantee that older EV models can benefit from the flexibility and security provided by modern charging infrastructure.



Furthermore, the solution supports vehicle manufacturers in complying with the ISO 15118 standard, which governs secure communication between EVs and charging stations. According to Parkopedia’s officials, the launch of the Plug and Charge solution is supported by Irdeto’s network of partnerships and cybersecurity expertise, which also allows Parkopedia to expand its infrastructure to improve accessibility for EV drivers globally. Additionally, representatives from Irdeto underlined that the collaboration with Parkopedia was formed based on the shared vision of making EV charging more accessible, secure, and simple for drivers worldwide.