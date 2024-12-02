Parkmobile signs investment agreement with the BMW Group

In addition, the strategic integration of BMW Groups prepaid parking solution ParkNow with Parkmobile was unveiled. The investment agreement with the BMW Group is pending on approval of relevant anti-trust authorities in Europe.

ParkNow, currently operating in San Francisco, enables drivers find and book off-street parking spots in advance with the mobile app or online. ParkNow also offers added bonuses like discounted parking rates and valet service.

Parkmobile is set to use the additional funding to further expand its global position for on-demand and prepaid payments for on- and off-street parking. The Parkmobiles on-demand mobile payment solution and ParkNows prepaid parking solution will soon become available for integration into connected vehicles of all OEMs. Additionally it is set to be implemented in BMW connected vehicles.

Customers are set to be able to pay for on-demand and prepaid parking from one mobile app using mobile applications for iPhone, Android, Windows 7, Blackberry and Amazon (soon to come) smartphones. To use the new integrated on-demand and prepaid system, customers can download the app, or register on the Parkmobiles website. Once registered, they can use a mobile app, the internet, or call toll free to pay for parking. After setting up the account, customers can start using the system with their registered mobile phone. They can also select an option to receive alerts and reminders.