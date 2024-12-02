Parking BOXX selects CreditCall for EMV payment gateway

As part of the alliance, Parking BOXX will use CreditCall’s EMV-ready payment gateway in the Parking BOXX gated, multi-space, pay-by-phone, cashier and citation parking systems. The systems will be installed across North America with sites already live.

CreditCall is a global payment services provider that enables card acceptance in diverse terminal environments. CreditCall’s product suite covers mobile payments, ecommerce, EMV migration and unattended payment gateway services. The company’s card payment solutions are available across multiple channels, including Multi-Space, Pay-on-Foot, smartphone and web-based parking in the UK, US and Canada.

Parking BOXX offers Machine to Machine Software-as-a-Service (M2M SaaS) that performs real-time aggregation of data from business applications, sensors and components into a single view.